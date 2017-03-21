Riley County Arrests March 21

he following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

MANHATTAN, KAN. –

Officers filed a report for criminal use of a financial card in the 900 block of Humboldt St. on March 20, 2017 at approximately 10:10 AM. Officers listed Jon Klimek, 52, of Manhattan, as the victim when he reported that an unknown suspect used his card information to make purchases at a Walmart in California. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $570.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for burglary in the 2500 block of Farm Bureau Rd. on March 20, 2017 at approximately 4:05 PM. Officers listed David Hernandez Guzman, 30, of Manhattan, as the victim when he reported that an unknown suspect entered a shed on his property and took an air compressor, 5 nail guns, a compound bow, and other miscellaneous tools. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $4,200.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for burglary in the 500 block of Grainfield Dr. on March 20, 2017 at approximately 4:45 PM. Officers listed Jared Nally, 23, of Manhattan, as the victim when he reported that an unknown suspect entered his residence and took a Macbook Pro. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,899.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Charles Champion, 45, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 1400 block of N. Manhattan Ave. on March 21, 2017 at approximately 1:45 AM. Champion was arrested on a Kansas Department of Corrections warrant for probation violation. Champion was given no bond, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

