Rep. Marshall recognizes National Ag Day on House Floor

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Roger Marshall spoke from the House floor today to highlight National Ag Day. Watch his comments here

“Today, I rise to recognize and celebrate National Ag Day.

I proudly represent the largest agriculture-producing district in the country – the Big 1st District of Kansas.

In my home state, it is Kansas Agriculture month – a month to celebrate our state’s largest economy.

Today is an opportunity to remind my colleagues of the hard-working Americans who produce the bounty of American harvest and livestock. The food that sustains them doesn’t originate in a grocery store.

Let us remember as we move forward with regulations and with trade policy, that there are families with generations of history on their farm or ranch who face the consequences of every decision. They feed

America, and our economy.

This day, and everyday, we are grateful that “God made a farmer.”