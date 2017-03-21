Men’s Basketball Banquet Set for April 10

Fans can celebrate the accomplishments of the 2016-17 Kansas State men’s basketball team when the athletic department holds the team’s postseason banquet on Monday, April 10 at the Hilton Garden Inn.

There is a social hour beginning at 5:30 p.m., with dinner set for 6:30 p.m. The ceremony will begin at 7 p.m.

Individual dinner tickets are $50 per person with tables of eight available for $400. Tickets can be purchased through the K-State Athletics Ticket Office at (800) 221.CATS as well as online at www.kstatesports.com/tickets.

Seating is limited with the deadline to order Monday, April 3. Fans can choose steak, chicken or vegetarian options when making reservations.