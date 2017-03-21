Little Apple Baby Expo this Sunday

Expecting a bundle of joy soon? Have you recently welcomed a baby into your family? Register for the inaugural Little Apple Baby Expo and discover local resources to guide you through your pregnancy, birth, postpartum recovery and the early parenting years. Little Apple Baby Expo will feature guest speakers discussing relevant topics, multiple local vendors, a raffle, refreshments, activities and fun for the whole family.

Timeline:

3pm – Registration opens (1st 100 to pre-register online receive a special gift)

3:15pm – Benefits of Babywearing – presented by Emily Layshock, VBE

3:45pm – Crawling Race

4:10pm – Planning Your Family – presented by Staci Robinett, ARNP

4:40pm – What Is A Doula? – presented by KayLee Proctor, ProDoula CD Labor, Postpartum

5:00pm – Diaper Duty Challenge

5:30pm – Can Chiropractic Care Help Me? – presented by Dr. Jessica Campbell, DC and Dr. Lauren Palmer, DC

5:45pm – Raffle Drawings (must be present to win)

6pm – Event concludes