EDWARDS COUNTY – A Kansas man died in an accident just after 6:30a.m. on Tuesday in Edwards County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2011 Chevy Silverado driven by Jeremy Rey Huffman, 23, Macksville, was south bound on US 183 five miles south of Kinsley.

The SUV went left of center, traveled into the east ditch and rolled.

Huffman was transported to the Edwards County Hospital where he died.

He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.