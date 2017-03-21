Kansas man denies threatening family member with a crowbar

RENO COUNTY– Law enforcement authorities in Reno County are investigating a Kansas man after a weekend altercation with a family member.

Kyle Skeen, 31, Hutchinson, faces a possible charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon when he got into a fight and is accused of chasing the victim around while holding a crowbar on Sunday in the 200 block of South Ford Street in Hutchinson.

In court Monday, Skeen denied that he even had a crowbar and wanted to take a lie detector test. He says he never chased the victim. He said he loves her.

Skeen had prior incidents involving domestic violence and has failed to abide by court orders that he have no contact with the victims.

The judge denied his request for a reduction of the $7,500 bond.

Skeen has prior felony convictions for theft and drugs, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections. He is due back in court next week for the reading of any formal charges.