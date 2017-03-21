Kan. woman dies after car flies off Interstate ramp onto her car

JOHNSON COUNTY – A Kansas woman died in an accident just after 2p.m. on Monday in Johnson County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Honda Accord driven by Madysen Olivia Hutchinson, 18, Derby, was northbound on the ramp from Interstate 35 to Interstate 635.

The Honda traveled off the roadway, struck the grass embankment, became airborne and landed on a northbound Chevy Equinox driven by Sherry L. Miller, 63, Merriam.

Both vehicles stuck a guard rail and came to rest in the middle of Interstate 635.

Miller was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Frontier Forensics.

Hutchinson was transported to KU Medical Center. Both drivers were properly restrained at the time of the accident.