K-State Season Ended Monday Night by Stanford

In a matchup of two programs among the top 20 in NCAA Division I history for all-time wins, the number two seed Stanford prevailed over number seven seed Kansas State on Monday night, 69-48, in the second round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament.

Kansas State (23-11) was paced by senior guard Kindred Wesemann with 11 points and five assists, while senior center Breanna Lewis added nine. Lewis moved into ninth on the K-State career scoring list with 1,552 career points.

Stanford (30-5) featured three players in double figures led by junior Brittany McPhee with 21 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Sophomore Alanna Smith chipped in with 19 points and seven rebounds off the bench and Erica McCall added 10 points.

K-State was held to 38.8 percent (19-of-49) from the field, while Stanford converted at a 45.6 percent clip (26-of-57). The Cardinal held a 39-25 advantage on the boards and tallied a 17-2 edge in second chance points. K-State was forced into 15 turnovers an d Stanford capitalized by outscoring the Wildcats in points off turnovers, 20-4.

Stanford built an eight-point lead in the first quarter, 15-7, with 2:38 remaining. The Cardinal run was aided by a three-point play from Smith followed by a 3-pointer from McPhee.

K-State answered back with five straight points to pull within three, 15-12, with 1:35 in the first quarter. A pair of free throws from McPhee sent Stanford into the second quarter with a 17-12 lead.

The Cardinal forced an early K-State timeout in the second quarter, as Stanford raced out to a 5-0 run to increase its lead to 22-12 with 8:45 left in the first half. McPhee knocked down her second 3-pointer of the evening and McCall followed with a putback to force the timeout.

The timeout was unable to halt the Stanford run, as the Cardinal built a 32-14 lead with 5:40 remaining in the second quarter. K-State closed the deficit to 13, 34-21, with 2:02 left. The Wildcats used a 7-2 rally with layups from Shaelyn Martin and Wesemann. The run was capped by a Lanie Page 3-pointer.

Stanford held back K-State from closing the gap and went into the locker room with a 39-21 lead at halftime. The Wildcats shot 40.0 percent (8-of-20) from the field, but were forced into nine turnovers. Stanford carded a 53.8 percent (14-of-26) effort in the first half, including 5-of-10 from beyond the arc.

The Cardinal continued its onslaught into the first five minutes of the second half, using an 8-1 run to build a 47-22 lead. Smith registered six of the eight points during the run.

Kansas State closed the gap to 18, 50-32, at the end of the third quarter. The Wildcats used a 10-3 run to end the frame, with Lewis notching four points and Kayla Goth knocking down a corner 3-pointer during the burst.

Lanie Page knocked down her second 3-pointer of the evening to open the fourth quarter and bring K-State to with 15, 50-35, but Stanford answered with a 9-0 run end the comeback attempt.

Kansas State concludes the 49th season in program history with 23 wins, the most since the 2008-09 season. The Wildcats made the 15th NCAA Tournament appearance in program history and advanced a round in the tournament for the 11th time.