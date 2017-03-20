Riley County Arrests March 20

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

MANHATTAN, KAN. –

Tyler Mann, 20, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 700 block of Dondee Dr. on March 17, 2017 at approximately 3:30 PM. Mann was arrested for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as a Riley County District Court warrant for probation violation. Mann’s total bond was set at $8,500.00. Mann was not confined at the time of t his report.

Officers filed a report for vehicle burglary in the 900 block of Fremont St. on March 17, 2017 at approximately 4:00 PM. Officers listed Hunter Wren, 18, of Manhattan, as the victim when an unknown suspect entered his vehicle and took a backpack which contained an HP laptop, a scientific calculator, and miscellaneous school supplies. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,065.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Catrina Profit, 23, of Wichita, Kansas, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on March 17, 2017 at approximately 4:55 PM. Profit was arrested on a Rice County District Court warrant for failure to appear. Profit was given no bond, and was not confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 800 block of N. 3rd St. on March 18, 2017 at approximately 12:10 PM. Officers listed Success Vision as the victim when employees reported that an unknown suspect damaged a window with an unknown projectile weapon. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $2,500.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Lace Driggers, 20, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 1200 block of Vattier St. on March 18, 2017 at approximately 9:50 PM. Driggers was arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. Driggers bond was set at $6,000.00. Driggers was not confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property and domestic battery in the northeast part of Manhattan on March 19, 2017. Officers listed a 27 year old male as a victim when he reported that a 24 year old female damaged the window of his pickup truck, as well as a microwave, electric range, 2 kitchen chairs, and a mirror during an argument. The 24 year old female was listed as a victim when she reported the 27 year old male struck her in the face, which prompted her to damage items. The two had previously been in a dating relationship. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $600.00. Due to the nature of the crimes alleged, no additional information will be released.

Those with information about crimes in our area are encouraged to contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.