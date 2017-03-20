Man enters plea to bank robbery; called 911 to turn himself in

KANSAS CITY – A Kansas man pleaded guilty Monday to robbing a bank in Overland Park, according to U.S. Attorney Tom Beall.

Paul A Sundquist, 29, Louisburg, pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery. In his plea, he admitted that on Sept. 19, 2016, he robbed the Stanley Bank, 7835 W.151st in Overland Park, Kan.

Sundquist showed a clerk a note demanding money before receiving the cash and fleeing the bank. A bystander got a partial tag number on Sundquist’s pickup truck. Sundquist was monitoring police radio traffic on his cell phone. When he heard police had his tag number he called 911 and surrendered.

Sentencing will be set for a later date. He faces up to 20 years and a fine up to $250,000.