Habitat for Humanity April Events

Homeowner Orientation

April 10, 7pm, Manhattan Public Library, Groesbeck Room

Become a Homeowner! Attend an orientation to find out if you’re eligible to purchase a home from Manhattan Area Habitat for Humanity. You may be eligible if you: Have a need for adequate housing; Have a steady income and fall within our income guidelines; are willing to contribute sweat equity hours; can make regular mortgage payments on an affordable loan; and you reside in Riley or Pottawatomie counties. If you are interested in becoming a Habitat homeowner, you must attend one of our orientation sessions to receive an application. Link to Free registration http://signup.com/go/9qT86n

To learn more, visit http://mahfh.org/

Homebuyer Readiness Workshop: Spring Maintenence

April 13, 7pm, Manhattan Public Library, Groesbeck Room

Spring is here again! As the weather warms, it is time to get out and protect your home with some annual chores that will keep your home in tip top shape. Presented by Dan Knight of Action Pact. Free and open to the public. Manhattan Public Library, Groesbeck Room on the 2nd floor. Light refreshments and limited childcare available. Reserve your free spot for this class at http://signup.com/go/2JbM58

Explore with ReStore

Manhattan Area Habitat for Humanity’s FREE Earth Day themed event

Saturday, April 22, 11am–3pm, ReStore – 2711 Amherst Avenue, Manhattan

Admission is FREE and FREE lunch for all attendees. No registration required.

This event, hosted by Habitat Staff and Volunteers, includes creative craft and activity booths where children can enjoy tile painting, planting in mini globes, building tool boxes, a bounce house, scavenger hunt, and much more. Adults are welcome to attend any or all of varied Workshops hosted by professionals in the Manhattan Area who are willing to donate their time and expertise.

Chocolate & Tea Fundraiser

Sunday, April 30, 1:30pm, Houston Street Ballroom, 427 Houston Street, Manhattan

Admission is $15 in advance (tickets: http://mahfh.org) or $20 at the door.

Chocolate & Tea is Manhattan Area Habitat for Humanity’s signature fundraising event held every April. Designed to raise funds to support the local Habitat affiliate, Chocolate & Tea is a fun-for-all-ages afternoon that includes silent and live auctions, a chocolate fountain, coffee, tea, sweet and savory treats.