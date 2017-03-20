Father jailed for shooting death of 17-year-old son

SEDGWICK COUNTY -Law enforcement authorities in Sedgwick County are investigating a fatal shooting.

Just after 9p.m. on Sunday police responded to a shooting in the 2400 Block of North Minnesota in Wichita, according to the police on line media briefing.

Upon arrival, officers encountered a 17-year-old in an alley just west of Minnesota Street.

He had a single gunshot wound to his torso. A friend of the victim directed officers to the victim’s house and informed police the victim’s father was a possible suspect in the shooting.

Officers located and arrested the father 41-year-old Glen Farrow.

The victim was transported to Wesley Medical Center where he died.

During the investigation, police determined the father and son argued in the front yard of the residence. When the son ran, the father pulled a handgun and shot him, according to police.

The father is being held on 2nd-degree murder charges. Two other teens who live at the residence were not home at the time of the shooting.