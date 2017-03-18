Wrong way driver dies after head-on semi crash, fire

GOVE COUNTY – A man died in an accident just before 9:30p.m. on Friday in Gove County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1999 Kia Sportage driven by Karl Dennis Grose, 63, Crestone, CO., was traveling westbound in the eastbound lane of Interstate 70 one mile east of Grainfield.

The Kia struck a semi head on, caught fire and the driver was ejected.

Grose was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Schmitt Funeral Home Quinter, KS

The semi driver David William Farris, 49, Midvale, UT., was transported to the hospital in Quinter. A passenger in the semi was not injured.