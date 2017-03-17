State passes sales tax break for rebuilding after Kan. wildfire

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas lawmakers agreed unanimously on a bill giving a sales tax break to people rebuilding fences on agricultural land after wildfires burned more than 1,000 square miles of the state.

The Kansas House voted to agree with the Senate’s amendments Friday that clarify the tax break goes to rebuilding fences, not new construction. The bill will go to Gov. Sam Brownback.

The bill gives a sales tax exemption on supplies bought to rebuild or repair fencing after the wildfire. Lawmakers passed a similar proposal after wildfires in two counties last year.

Brownback declared a state of emergency March 5 and signed an executive order four days later to help bring relief supplies.