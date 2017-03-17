Road closures for St. Patrick’s Day race may affect Manhattan traffic Saturday

The race route for Manhattan’s annual St. Patrick’s Day race will weave through Kansas State University’s Manhattan campus from about 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 18. For the safety of the runners, police will close Denison Avenue from College Heights north to Marlatt Avenue; College Heights from 17th Street west to Denison; 17th Street north of the roundabout at the K-State Student Union; and the entry of Mid-Campus Drive at Anderson Avenue.

Campus police advise avoiding the areas during race time and will reroute traffic around the major intersections of Denison with Kimball, Jardine, Claflin and College Heights.

The road closures may affect travel to Bramlage Coliseum for the first game of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament at 12:30 p.m. If traveling to the game, between 10:30 a.m. and noon, avoid routes common with the race.