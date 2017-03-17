Riley County Arrests March 17

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

MANHATTAN, KAN. –

Officers filed a report for theft in the 1100 block of Westloop Pl. on March 16, 2017 at approximately 4:35 PM. Officers listed Katherine Hardine, 28, of Fort Riley, Kansas, as the victim when she reported that an unknown suspect stole her wedding ring when she placed it on a sink while shampooing a customer’s hair. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $11,600.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Deanna Dickey, 41, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 400 block of N. 6th St. on March 16, 2017 at approximately 10:45 PM. Dickey was arrested on a Fayette County District Court warrant for probation violation. Dickey was given no bond, causing her to remain confined at the time of this report.

