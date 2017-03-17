Manhattan gearing up for St. Patrick’s Day celebration

Aggieville will once again be the center of daylong activities this weekend as Manhattan’s annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration gets underway.

The Blarney Breakfast, a fundraiser for Manhattan Arts Center at Kite’s, starts at 7:30 with green eggs and ham!

A two mile fun run and walk will start up at 10 a.m. with a 10k beginning at 10:45. Awards will be handed out in Triangle Park at 12:15.

Finally, the St. Patrick’s Day Parade will line the streets of Aggieville from 1 to 3 to cap off festivities.