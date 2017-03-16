Riley County Arrests March 16

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

MANHATTAN, KAN. –

Officers responded to a report of an injury accident in the 14600 block of Madison Ave. on March 15, 2017 at approximately 8:30 AM. When officers arrived, they found that a red Pontiac Grand Am, driven by Timothy Gilmore, 28, of Clay Center, Kansas, had left the road. Gilmore stated that he left the road after attempting to avoid being sturck by a black Chrysler 300 driven by Glen Franklin, 41, of Clay Center. Gilmore was transported to Via Christi for treatment of his injuries. Franklin was issued a notice to appear for unsafe passing, and Gilmore was issued a notice to appear for basic speed rule.

Officers responded to a report of an injury accident in the 600 block of Scenic Dr. on March 15, 2017 at approximately 8:50 AM. When officers arrived, they found that a green GMC Terrain, driven by Lindsey Leborgne, 36, of Junction City, Kansas, left the roadway and went airborn, striking a gold Toyota Camry, being driven by Mary Hughes, 73, of Manhattan, before landing on it’s drivers side in a ditch. Leborgne was transferred to Via Christi for treatment of her injuries. Leborgne was issued a notice to appear for improper driving on a laned roadway.

Officers filed a report for aggravated burglary in the 500 block of Bluemont Ave. on March 15, 2017 at approximately 7:55 PM. Officers listed Brooks Boyce, 24, of Manhattan, Klinton Cranston, 23, of Manhattan, Megan Barrett, 22, of Manhattan, Taylor Sutherland, 23, of Emporia, Kansas, and Trevor Breshears, 22, of Manhattan, as victims when they reported an unknown suspect entered their residence and took an Xbox One, 3 Xbox One controllers, and a game sometime in the early morning hours of March 5, 2017. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $425.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for rape in the northeast part of Manhattan on March 16, 2017. A 20 year old female victim stated that she believes she was raped on March 11, 2017 after she took drugs, passed out, and woke up next to an unknown male in bed. Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, no additional information will be released.

Those with information about crimes in our area are encouraged to contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.