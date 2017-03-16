Manhattan to lead off 2017 Caffeine Crawl

Kansas City is coming up on its 7th annual Caffeine Crawl, which is the 60th Caffeine Crawl across the country since it’s beginning in 2011.

Each year the event is tweaked a bit to add freshness, and this year the entire event will start with a Manhattan to Lawrence leg on April 6th, which will be broken down for shorter route options. The crawl will start in Manhattan with Arrow and Sparrow Coffee involved.

Route 1 is a driving route that starts in Manhattan and ends in Lawrence. This is perfect for one seeking to take the ultimate Kansas I-70 road adventure. This route visits 6 different stops. It begins at Arrow Coffee Company at 10:30 am. Tickets for this route are $25.

Rout 2 is a driving route that starts in Manhattan and ends in Topeka. It is a mini-route of route 1. This route visits 3 different stops and will also begin at Arrow Coffee Company at 10:30 am. Tickets for this route are $15.