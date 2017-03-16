UPDATE: Kansas man dies after ejected in crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY- A Kansas man died in an accident just after 8p.m. on Wednesday in Jefferson County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1995 Pontiac Firebird driven by, Travis Huggins, 40, Topeka, was eastbound on 62nd Street and Kincaid and just west of Kansas 4 Highway.

The vehicle was traveling at an excessive rate of speed. It left the roadway, hit a utility pole and the driver was ejected.

Huggins was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Frontier Forensics.

He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.

