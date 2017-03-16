Kansas lawmakers honor victims of sports-bar shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas lawmakers used resolutions to honor the victims of an Olathe bar shooting being investigated as a hate crime, and Gov. Sam Brownback’s proclaimed Thursday as Indian American Appreciation Day in Kansas.

Brownback recognized the two survivors, Alok Madasani and Ian Grillot, and commemorated Srinivas Kuchibhotla, who died in the Feb. 22 shooting at Austins Bar & Grill. The House and Senate also recognized the survivors and passed resolutions honoring them and Kuchibhotla.

Brownback says the “senseless, violent actions” of one man won’t divide the state.

Witnesses say a gunman shouted racial slurs before opening fire on Kuchibhotla and Madasani, both Indian men. Grillot was shot when he intervened.

Adam Purinton remains jailed in Johnson County on murder and attempted murder charges.