K-State Hosts Iowa in Three-Game Set

The Kansas State baseball team enters its final weekend series before beginning Big 12 play as Iowa comes to town for a three-game set beginning Friday, March 17 at Tointon Family Stadium.

K-State (12-5) will welcome Iowa (9-6) for a three-game series beginning Friday at 6:30 p.m. Saturday’s second game is slated for a 5 p.m. first pitch and Sunday’s finale is scheduled for a 1 p.m. start.

All three games will be broadcast worldwide on K-StateHD.TV and free live audio streaming on k-statesports.com with Matt Walters and Blair DeBord calling the action.

Kansas State (12-5) is in the midst of a 14-game homestand as it enters its final home weekend series before the start of Big 12 play … K-State has lost back-to-back games for the first time this season after Wednesday night’s 5-2 loss to Omaha … Overall, the Wildcats have lost three out of their last four after dropping two of three to UC Riverside last weekend … Prior to the UCR series loss, the Cats had won seven straight, their longest winning streak since winning 12 straight in 2014 … In K-State’s first five home games, the Cats scored 76 runs (15.2 per game) … In its last four, the K-State offense has scored six total runs (1.5 per game) and not scored more than two.

Iowa (9-6) visits the Little Apple after sweeping a Sunday doubleheader with Lehigh last Sunday at the Snowbird Classic in Punta Gorda, Florida … The Hawkeyes had a season-high 18 hits in game two against Lehigh — an 8-3 win at the Snowbird Classic … Iowa hit a season-best .321 at the Snowbird Classic, scoring 25 runs and collecting 44 hits in four games. … The Hawkeyes are third in the Big Ten and 18th nationally in team fielding percentage at .980 … Iowa is hitting .311 as a team and averaging 7.1 runs per game over its last 10 games … Freshman Ben Norman is leading the team with a .424 batting average during the stretch, while Robert Neustrom has a .409 average with 15 RBI … Six Iowa regulars are hitting better than .300 this season … Four Hawkeyes — Robert Neustrom (second, .422), Chris Whelan (ninth, .373), Ben Norman (13th, .357), and Mason McCoy (14th, .356) — rank in the top-14 in the Big Ten in batting average … Junior Jake Adams is leading the Big Ten with five home runs and 20 RBI … Junior Nick Gallagher leads the Big Ten with 27.0 innings pitched, and he is third in strikeouts (26) and 12th in ERA (3.67) … The Hawkeyes are picked to finish in a tie for sixth place in the Big Ten in a vote of the league’s 11 head coaches … Iowa is also tabbed to finish eighth in the conference by Perfect Game and ninth by D1Baseball.com.