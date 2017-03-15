Little Apple Post

Second earthquake this week shakes portions of Kansas

HARPER COUNTY – A second earthquake this week shook portions of Kansas on Wednesday afternoon.

The quake just before 5:30p.m. measured 2.6, and was centered  four miles southwest of Bluff City, according to the Kansas Geological Survey.

Just before 2:30p.m. Sunday a 2.7 quake was centered 21 miles south of Wellington, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Three quakes were reported in Kansas last week, including two in Sumner County and one in Harper County. They were approximately all the same strength, according to the USGS.

In February, the agency recorded six Kansas earthquakes. They measured from 2.5-3.3 magnitude.
There have no reports of damage or injury from Wednesday’s quake.