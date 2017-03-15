Riley County Arrests March 15

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

MANHATTAN, KAN. –

Officers filed a report for theft by deception in the 1100 block of Westloop Pl. on March 14, 2017 at approximately 11:15 AM. Officers listed Daniel Ashmore, 46, of Manhattan, as the victim when he sent an unknown suspect approximately $780.00 for car parts, but never received the parts. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Ri ley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for vehicle burglary in the 600 block of 3rd St. on March 14, 2017 at approximately 2:41 PM. Officers listed Gary Hellebusy, 70, of Olsburg, Kansas, when he reported that an unknown suspect entered his vehicle and took approximately $1,920.00 worth of golf equipment from it. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 100 block of E. Bluemont Ave. on March 14, 2017 at approximately 6:00 PM. Officers listed Marianne Dubois, 62, of Kansas City, Missouri, as the victim when she reported that an unknown suspect damaged the hood and roof of her vehicle while parked at Walmart. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $500.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

