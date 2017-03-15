One person injured after accident on Scenic Avenue

A person was transported to Via Christi hospital Tuesday morning after a two vehicle accident occurred on Scenic Avenue.

Police have not released information regarding the cause of the accident, however an eye witness says one vehicle was heading northbound on Scenic and swerved into a ditch before going airborne. According to the witness, the airborne vehicle then struck the roof of another vehicle attempting to pull out of a driveway and landed on its side in the opposite ditch.

The driver of the second vehicle did not sustain any injuries.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.