Kansas community approves $31M bond issue for schools

PITTSBURG, Kan. (AP) — Pittsburg residents have approved a $31 million bond issue that will be used to expand the district’s six schools.

Unofficial results show the bond issued passed Tuesday in a special election by a 1,542-641 margin.

Funds from the bond will be used for projects such as heating and air conditioning and renovating the cafeteria and band rooms at Pittsburg High School. Several science classrooms at the high school will be upgraded.

Other projects include adding rooms at elementary schools and expanding the gymnasium at the middle school. All of the additions will also be storm shelters.

Superintendent Destry Brown says heating and air conditioning work will begin this summer, while planning and construction on other projects could take up to three years to complete.