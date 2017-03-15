Little Apple Post

K-State Hosts Drake in NCAA First Round on Saturday

For the second straight season and the 15th time in program history, Kansas State will take part in the NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats will host Drake on Friday unnamed-18in Bramlage Coliseum which is part of the Lexington Regional. K-State is the seven-seed in the region, while Drake is the 10-seed. Saturday’s game will be broadcast on ESPN2 and ESPN.

K-State is making its second NCAA Tournament appearance under head coach Jeff Mittie. The Wildcats are 12-14 in their previous 14 appearances. Under the guidance of Mittie in his third season, K-State owns a record of 22-10 overall and a 11-7 mark in Big 12 play. The 22 wins are the most for the program since the 2008-09 season (25). K-State has been ranked in the Associated Press top-25 for 10 weeks this season, the most since the 2008-09 season when K-State was ranked for 14 weeks. The Wildcats reached a high of 22nd, which was the highest ranking for the program since achieving a No. 21 ranking in 2008-09.