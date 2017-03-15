Flint Hills Family Chiropractic cuts ribbon at new business location

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Wednesday afternoon for Flint Hills Family Chiropractic who officially opened the doors to their new location in Manhattan.

“It has been wonderful, just as any new business does,” said Dr. Lauren Palmer. “In the past few weeks it feels like it’s booming. “We have been really excited and we’ve been so busy we’re now trying to move forward with hiring a front desk position.”

Dr. Palmer, who is from the Kansas City area, is joined by Dr. Jessica Campbell, a native of the area who grew up near Randolph and attended Kansas State University. The two specialize in pregnancy and pediatric care, but offer a full variety of treatments and provide quality service to each patient as a unique individual

Flint Hills Family Chiropractic is located at 8200 South Port Dr, Suite 106 and is open Monday through Friday 9 am to 1 pm and 3 pm to 6 pm. They are also open on Saturdays by appointment.