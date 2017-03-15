Arnold Air Society hosts Panda Express fundraiser today

Join Arnold Air Socie y, an official Air Force ROTC chapter, for a fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 15 at Panda Express in the K-State Student Union.

Show the event PDF flyer and 20 percent of the proceeds will be donated to Arnold Air Society to support the Wildcat Warriors in their efforts to improve and maintain the Capt. William Grimm Memorial on K-State’s campus. Grimm was the only K-State graduate killed during the First Gulf War.

Arnold Air Society is a professional, honorary, service organization advocating the support of aerospace power. It is comprised of cadets throughout the USAF officer candidate training programs, including ROTC throughout university-level institutions, and the Air Force Academy.