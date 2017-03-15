Area youth find jobs during Fort Riley hiring and education fair

As snow fell through the morning into the afternoon March 11, teens and

young adults ages 14 to 21 made their way to the Fort Riley Teen Center for

the Youth Hiring and Education Fair hosted by Army Community Service.

The annual fair was open to the public and brought teens from across the

Flint Hills Region to meet representatives from 14 employers and 15

educational institutions. Some of the employers included the Marines,

National Guard, Fort Riley Pools, JC Penney, Domino’s Pizza and more.

“One of our goals is to connect some of the vendors and educational

opportunities with area youth,” said Tasha Jones, acting Employment

Readiness Program manager. “And it’s just really good for them to get out

there, get the experience of interacting with employers, being interviewed,

filling out applications and also seeing what their school options are.”

Fifteen-year-old Misty Warren, a visitor from Junction City, Kansas, said

she appreciated the different opportunities available at the fair as she

searched for summer work.

“I like the idea (of a youth hiring fair) because that gives people who

don’t know what do, how to go about getting a job, (it) gives them the

opportunity to get a job,” she said.

Tables were set up for attendees to fill out applications and for employers

to conduct on-the-spot interviews.

For teens too young to be employed, volunteer opportunities were also

available through ACS, the Red Cross and Child, Youth and School Services

sports programs, Jones said.

Although the Youth Hiring and Education Fair is only one day a year, family

members of service members can receive assistance in their employment and

education goals all year long through ACS, Jones said. “Army Community

Service is here every day of the year to help with employment,” she said.