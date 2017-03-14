USD 475 Selects New Chief Operations Officer

USD 475 has selected a new Chief Operations Officer. was selected and will begin employment on June 1, 2017, The district announced Tuesday David E. Wild of Milford for the position following the departure of the current Chief Operations Officer, William Clark. Wild will start on June 1, pending approval from the education board.

Wild comes to Geary County Schools from the Apostolic Academy at Faith Tabernacle Apostolic Church in Junction City, Kansas where he has served as principal since July 2014. He is a graduate of Kansas State University and is the former Director of Contracting for the First Infantry Division at Fort Riley.

“On behalf of Geary County Schools, I want to welcome Mr. Wild to USD 475. He’s a lifelong resident of Geary County, a graduate of Junction City High School, and has a passion for working in a support role for our schools and the community.” Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Corbin Witt.