Tuesday’s Game vs. Creighton Cancelled

Due to unplayable weather conditions, today’s baseball game between K-State and Creighton at Tointon Family Stadium has been cancelled, with no make-up date announced.

K-State (12-4) and Creighton (1-10) were originally scheduled for a 4 p.m., first pitch.

K-State will face Omaha (1-14) Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., at Tointon Family Stadium. Tickets for Wednesday’s contest can be purchased by visiting k-statesports.com/tickets, calling 1-800-221-CATS (2287) or by stopping by the K-State Athletics Ticket office in Bramlage Coliseum.

The mid-week game between the Wildcat and Mavericks can be seen worldwide on K-StateHD.TV. Fans can also listen live on KMAN 1350 AM and 93.3 FM and streaming free online at k-statesports.com.