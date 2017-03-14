Riley County Arrests March 14

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

MANHATTAN, KAN. –

Keron Colbert, 22, of Junction City, Kanas, was arrested in the 2200 block of College Ave. on March 13, 2017 at approximately 11:45 AM. Colbert was arrested on Riley Count y District Court warrants for theft by deception, failure to appear, and probation violation. Colbert was also arrested on a Geary County District Court warrant for failure to appear, and a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear. Colbert’s total bond was set at $21,000.00. Colbert was not confined at the time of this report.

Dereck Williams, 23, of Manhattan, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on March 13, 2017 at approximately 4:00 PM. Williams was arrested on 2 Geary County District Court warrants for probation violation. Williams’ total bond was set at $11,500.00, causing Williams to remain confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for vehicle burglary in the 2600 block of Butterfield Rd. on March 13, 2017 at approximately 4:25 PM. Officers listed Shaun Woodard, 17, of Manhattan, as the victim when he reported that an unknown suspect entered his vehicle and took a Dell laptop sometime on March 10, 2017. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $750.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for aggravated burglary in the 1200 block of Thurston St. on March 13, 2017 at approximately 7:15 PM. Officers listed Brianna Bucher, 21, of Manhattan and Samuel Cedeno-Laporte, 25, of Junction City, Kansas, as the victims when an unknown suspect entered their residence and took cash from a wallet. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Igor Chernenko, 23, of Denver, Colorado, was arrested in the 1100 block of N. 10th St. on March 13, 2017 at approximately 11:30 PM. Chernenko was arrested for stalking, criminal damage to property, and conspiracy. Chernenko’s bond was set at $6,000.00, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Roman Puzey, 23, of Brighton, Colorado, was arrested in the 1100 block of N. 10th St. on March 13, 2017 at approximately 11:30 PM. Chernenko was arrested for stalking, criminal damage to property, and conspiracy. Chernenko’s bond was set at $6,000.00, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

