RCPD investigating reports of aggravated burglaries near Aggieville

In the past month, officers with the Riley County Police Department have taken multiple reports of aggravated burglaries in the areas near Aggieville where a suspect walked into an occupied residence and took items. In some instances, the suspect was confronted by residents before leaving. In 2 instances, females reported being assaulted by the suspect. The sus pect has been described as a Hispanic or light-skinned black male, approximately 5’6”-5’10” with a thin to average build and no facial hair. The male has been described as being approximately 20-30 years old.

We are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in this investigation. If you have had contact in the prior month with a male matching this description that seemed odd or suspicious at your residence, or noticed a male matching this description walking around a residence in your neighborhood, please call the Riley County Police Department at 785-537-2112 and let dispatch know you want to provide information. You can also leave a tip anonymously through the Manhattan/Riley County Crime Stoppers website, or by calling 785-539-7777 or calling toll free to 1-800-222-8477.

We want to remind citizens to be aware of their surroundings, and to practice good safety habits. This includes locking your car door and your residence every time you enter or leave.