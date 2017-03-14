Police: 2 wounded during Kansas parking lot robbery

SEDGWICK COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Sedgwick County are investigating an armed robbery that sent two men to a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

Just after 11p.m. Monday, police reported two 59-year-old men were approached by two men in the parking lot of a bar in the 1200 Block of East MacArthur in Wichita, according to Police Sgt. Nikki Woodrow during Tuesday’s online media briefing.

One of the suspects had a gun and demanded money from the victims. They victims attempted to run and were shot several times by the suspect.

The suspects fled the scene on foot. The victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Witnesses told police the suspects were white males wearing dark hooded sweatshirts. Police are looking for witnesses who saw the shooting or were in the nearby mobile home park on Monday night.