OSHA investigating after worker killed at Kansas tire plant

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Federal workplace safety officials will investigate a contractor’s death at a Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. plant in Topeka.

Officials identified the victim of the Tuesday morning incident as 61-year-old James Lay Jr., a worker for Kansas Personnel Services Inc.

Goodyear and Kansas Personnel Services did not immediately offer details about circumstances involving Lay’s death.

Scott Allen, a spokesman for the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration, said investigators with that agency were headed to the plant later Tuesday.