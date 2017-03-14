Kansas State Polytechnic hosts aviation safety practices event March 31

From advice on mastering an aircraft to insight into upset recovery, the Kansas State University Polytechnic Campus will be hosting an aviation seminar focused on strengthening flight safety within the industry.

Wildcat Safety Stand Down will be 4-8:30 p.m. Friday, March 31, in the College Center Conference Room at Kansas State Polytechnic and will feature presentations from four industry experts with a variety of backgrounds and proficiencies. Initiated by the campus’s nationally recognized flight team, this half-day seminar is designed for aviation professionals and general aviation enthusiasts to gain enhanced awareness and knowledge of safety practices while networking with each other and learning more about the aviation program at Kansas State Polytechnic.

“One of the flight team’s goals is to contribute to the growth and advancement of the aviation industry,” said Matthew Katzke, Waukesha, Wisconsin, a senior in professional pilot and flight team secretary/treasurer. “For many years, we have been able to share our knowledge of and enthusiasm for flying with the younger generation through summer programs, and now we want to expand our reach and connect with adults and professionals in the industry. We really hope this will be a helpful event that strengthens safety within the aviation community.”

During Wildcat Safety Stand Down, participants will experience four safety sessions covering a variety of different areas: Tom Turner, executive director of the Air Safety Foundation at the American Bonanza Society will present on mastering your aircraft; Seth Short, an aviator in the U.S. Navy and 2005 alumnus of Kansas State Polytechnic’s professional pilot program, will speak about safety culture in the military; John “Dusty” Dowd, owner of Syracuse Flying Service and an air race pilot, will discuss safety from an agricultural and air race perspective; and Troy Brockway, professor of aviation at Kansas State Polytechnic, will present on implementing a safety management system in a collegiate or training environment and upset recovery.

Interested aviators should register online for Wildcat Safety Stand Down, sponsored by the American Bonanza Society, by March 24 at polytechnic.k-state.edu/profed/safety. The cost is $50 per person, which includes course materials and dinner, and the seminar is eligible for WINGS credit from the Federal Aviation Administration. Proceeds from the event will assist the Kansas State Polytechnic Flight Team with its trip to nationals in May.

Participants also are encouraged to stay for the campus’s Open House the following day, Saturday, April 1, where the flight team will host a pancake breakfast starting at 7 a.m. in the maintenance hangar of the Aviation Center. The breakfast is donation only, and a drawing for two tickets to a Kansas State University home football game, including reserved parking, will be available. The program’s fleet will be on display and attendees can tour the aviation facilities and learn about all of the programs and student clubs at Kansas State Polytechnic.

For questions about Wildcat Safety Stand Down, contact the Office of Professional Education and Outreach at 785-826-2633 or profed@k-state.edu.