Women’s Studies Lecture this Thursday – Jackie Joyner Kersee: “Dare to Dream”

In honor of Women’s History Month, former Olympian Jackie Joyner Kersee will speak this Thursday inside the West Stadium Center at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The greatest female athlete of the 20th Century as chosen by Sports Illustrated for Women, Joyner-Kersee won six medals including three gold over four Olympics.

K-State’s department of gender, women and sexuality studies has sponsored series of free Olympic panels and featured Wildcat Olympians. Joyner-Kersee has authored “A Kind of Grace,” on her ability to prevail over difficulties; perfect parallel for “Dare to Dream”.