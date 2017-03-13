Riley County Arrest Report March 13

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

MANHATTAN, KAN. –

Daniel Mainville, 32, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 300 block of N. 3rd St. on March 11, 2017 at approximately 2:05 PM. Mainville was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, distribute or possession with intent to distribute drug paraphernalia, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Mainville’s total bond was set at $5,000.00. Mainville was not confined at the time of this report.

Cameron Hunter, 22, of Pomona, California, was arrested in the 1200 block of Moro St. on March 11, 2017 at approximately 3:45 PM. Hunter was arrested for 2 counts of battery law enforcement officer and disorderly conduct. Hunter’s bond was set at $5,000.00. Hunter was not confined at the time of this report.

Abdoulaye Toure, 28, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 1200 block of Moro St. on March 11, 2017 at approximately 6:25 PM. Toure was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and criminal trespass. Toure’s bond was set at $10,000.00. Toure was not confined at the time of this report.

Joshua Cheney, 21, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 1000 block of Thurston St. on March 11, 2017 at approximately 10:15 PM. Cheney was arrested for vehicle burglary. Cheney’s bond was set at $5,000.00. Cheney was not confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 1000 block of Bertrand St. on March 11, 2017 at approximately 11:15 PM. Officers listed Shayla Rilinger, 22, of Auburn, Kansas, as the victim when she reported that an unknown suspect damaged the front windshield and 2 passenger side windows of her 2003 Pontiac Grand Am. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $750.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for aggravated battery and minor in consumption at Goonow Ave. and College View Rd. on March 12, 2017 at approximately 12:20 AM. Officers listed Kaitln Werth, 19, of Wichita, Kansas, as the victim when she reported that a female punched her in the mouth and struck her in the head with a bottle. Kali Mathes, 18, of Wichita, Kansas, was arrested for aggravated battery and minor in cosumption. Mathes bond was set at $5,000.00. Mathes was not confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 1200 block of Bluemont Ave. on March 12, 2017 at pproximately 1:35 AM. Officers listed Bluemont Hotel as the victim when employees reported that a suspect shoved open a locked door, damaging it in the process. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $500.00.

Officers filed a report for vehicle burglary in the 2600 block of Players Dr. on March 12, 2017 at approximately 9:00 AM. Officers listed Heather Stech, 27, of Hanover, Kansas, as the victim when she reported that an unknown suspect entered her vehicle and took approximately $12,000.00 worth of photography equipment and cash. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for aggravated burglary in the 1100 block of Laramie St. on March 12, 2017 at approximately 1:00 PM. Officers listed Luke Burgett, 22, of Manhattan, Jenae Hicklin, 22, of Stillwell, Kansas, Taylor Gros, 22, of Manhattan, Levi Baker, 23, of Manhattan, and Jacob Vandervoort, 23, of Mission, Kansas, as the victims when they reported that an unknown suspect entered the residence and took a laptop, Ipad Air 2, a PS4, and 4 PS4 controllers. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,730.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for motor vehicle theft in the 1100 block of Fremont St. on March 12, 2017 at approximately 1:00 PM. Officers listed Elizabeth Sandbothe, 18, of Manhattan, as the victim, when she reported that an unknown suspect took her 2011 Kia Optima sometime on the night prior. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $3,500.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 10th St. and Humboldt Ave. on March 12, 2017 at approximately 1:15 PM. Officers listed Paula Ferguson, 49, of Wakefield, Kansas, as the victim when she reported an unknown suspect damage the windshield of her vehicle. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,500.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for aggravated burglary in the 1200 block of Vattier St. on March 12, 2017 at approximately 2:15 PM. Officers listed Nichiolas Boyer, 22, of Manhattan, Katelyn Howland, 22, of Manhattan, and Marcus Collins (unknown age and city of residence) as victims when an unknown suspect entered the residence and took a Playstation 4, multiple PS4 games, cash, and credit cards. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $800.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for aggravated burglary and aggravated battery in the northeast part of Manhattan on March 12, 2017. Officers listed a 21 year old female as the victim when she reported that an unknown suspect entered her residence and attempted to have sex with her. Due to the nature of the case, no additional information will be released.

Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 300 block of N. 15th St. on March 12, 2017 at approximately 3:25 PM. Officerse listed Kirk Schwartzkopf, 53, of Ness City, Kansas, as the victim when he reported that an unknown suspect damaged the window of his 2011 Ford F150. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $500.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for theft in the 800 block of Bluemont Ave. on March 12, 2017 at approximately 3:55 PM. Officers listed Mark Hattemer, 21, of Manhattan and Bradley Hemann, 21, of Manhattan, as the victims when they reported tha an unknown suspect took a laptop, tablet, Xbox 360, and other miscellaneous electronic items during a party at their residence. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $680.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for rape in the northeast area of Manhattan on March 12, 2017. Officers listed a 21 year old female as the victim when she reported that a 17 year old male raped her. Due to the nature of the crimes alleged, no additional information will be released.

Officers filed a report for theft in the 2300 block of Tuttle Creek Blvd. on March 12, 2017 at approximately 5:50 PM. Officers listed Jeremy Carter, 38, of Clay Center, Kansas, as the victim lost his wallet and it was returned to him minus appoximately $750.00 in cash. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for burglary in the 1200 block of Bluemont Ave. on March 12, 2017 at approximately 8:15 PM. Officers listed Joshua Bouley, 20, of Manhattan, and Brett Rickley, 23, of Manhattan, as victims when they reported that an unknown suspect entered their residence and took 2 Playstation 4’s, 3 PS4 controllers, and 2 PS4 games. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $850.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.