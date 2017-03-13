Kansas man and woman jailed after Interstate chase, crash

CLAY COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in central Kansas are investigating two suspect following a high-speed chase and crash.

A high-speed chase that started in Salina, ended after the driver crashed in Clay County early this morning.

Just before 3 a.m. Monday, police received a call about a woman going through a trash bin behind Value Inn and Suites, located at 1640 W Crawford in Salina, according to Police Capt. Paul Forrester.

When officers arrived at the location, they found Joseph Majka, 36, and Lacy Rule, 20, both of Salina in a 2001 Honda Odyssey.

Rule had an outstanding warrant.

Police Majka sped away when the officer attempted to approach the vehicle.

The suspects traveled northbound on Interstate 135 reaching speeds of 105 miles-per-hour.

Saline County law enforcement pursued the suspects to the Ottawa County line where Kansas Highway Patrol and Ottawa law enforcement took over.

Majka attempted to discard drug paraphernalia during the pursuit, according to the police report. The chase ended in Clay County, where Majka crashed the van. Both suspects were transported to the hospital with minor injuries but have since been released.

Rule was booked into the Clay County Jail for the warrant. Majka was relocated to Salina, where he faces multiple drug charges, flee and elude, driving while revoked, speeding, littering and felony obstruction.