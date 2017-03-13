K-State to dedicate new Flint Hills map and education exhibit

The public is invited to attend the dedication ceremony of “You Are Here: Flint Hills Map and Education Program” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, in 2002 Throckmorton Hall.

Gary Pierzynski, department head of agronomy, will dedicate the new installation of this first-of-its-kind Flint Hills tallgrass prairie map exhibit and educational program.

The place-based education program, created by a grassroots team of Flint Hills teachers, scientists, ranchers and experts, is designed to deepen students’ pride and understanding of this remarkable place in the world, the Kansas Flint Hills — the last 4 percent of tallgrass prairie in North America.

The exhibit and education program are offered to Flint Hills schools and colleges at no cost — funded by private donations to the map program through the Flint Hills Discovery Center Foundation.

For more information, see flinthillsdiscovery.org/map or contact Annie Wilson, Five Oaks Ranch, Elmdale, at 620-273-8301.