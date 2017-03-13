Greater Prairie-Chicken Booming Tours Offered by Flint Hills Discovery Center

This spring, the Flint Hills Discovery Center will be offering the public the rare opportunity to witness the booming of Greater Prairie-Chickens up close in the heart of the prairie.

“As the Flint Hills have become increasingly developed with fences, towers, roads and buildings, the Greater Prairie-Chicken have had fewer places to perform their mating dance,” said Amber Myers, FHDC Education Specialist. “Many people will never get a chance to witness the splendid hilarity of the prairie chicken ritual.”

This unique experience begins with an early morning light hike out to the booming grounds where participants stay camouflaged behind blinds as they witness the majestic ballet of the Greater-Prairie Chicken. FHDC staff accompany groups every step of the way providing knowledge and insight.

“The dwindling expanses of open prairie that the Greater Prairie-Chicken require and the time of day they perform make discovering their booming grounds a rare treat,” said Myers. “Witnessing the Greater Prairie-Chicken dance is an experience people never forget and may never have the chance to experience again.”

This will be the third year the FHDC is offering this experience. Tours will take place March 25, April 1, April 8 and April 15 from 5-9:30am. The tours include group transportation from the FHDC to the booming grounds and a complimentary breakfast. Preregistration is required and each trip is limited to seven participants. These excursions are open to all ages 16 and up, however those ages 10-15 may participate if accompanied by an adult. The cost of these tours is $40 for FHDC members and $45 for non-members.

For more information and to preregister, visit flinthillsdiscovery.org or call 785.587.2726.