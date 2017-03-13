Fake Patty’s Day and Weekend Citation Report

The link below contains a list of citations issued over the past weekend. A complete breakdown of citations and arrests made in connection with the Fake Patty’s Day celebration will be provided as the information becomes available.

Summary of Citations Filed or Issued: Report/Citation information was collected during a 24-hour period (6:00AM to 6:00AM) starting on the day prior to this day’s post. Weekend reports are collected from Friday at 6:00 AM to Monday at 6:00 AM. This information is made available only after the report or citation has been entered into the RCPD Records Database. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal laws as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further.

Citation Report