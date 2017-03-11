Little Apple Post

Police warn of skimmers at Manhattan gas stations

Skimmers found on bank ATM in July 2015

RILEY COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Riley County are investigating a report of skimmers at multiple gas station in Manhattan.

The device is placed over credit and debit card readers to illegally obtain information.

Police reported on social media they were unsure if there are other, undiscovered skimmers.

They urged residents to consider paying inside instead of at the pump during festivities this weekend.

They also reminded citizens to check your accounts regularly for fraudulent activity.