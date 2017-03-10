3rd earthquake this week shakes portions of Kansas

HARPER COUNTY– A third earthquake this week shook portions of Kansas Thursday evening.

The quake just before 9:30p.m. measured 2.7 and was centered approximately 13 miles west of Harper, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Just before 5:30p.m. Monday a 2.7 quake was centered approximately 20 miles east of Caldwell in Sumner County.

Just after 6 a.m. Sunday, a 2.6 quake was centered approximately 17-miles northeast of Caldwell in Sumner County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

In February, the agency recorded six Kansas earthquakes. They measured from 2.5-3.3 magnitude.

There have no reports of damage or injury from Thursday’s quake.