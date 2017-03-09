Riley County Arrests March 9

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

MANHATTAN, KAN. –

Officers filed a report for aggravated burglary in the 700 block of Colorado St. on March 8, 2017 at approximately 7:35 PM. Officers listed Connor Tobisch, 22, of Manhattan, Drake Standefer, 22, of Manhattan, Wyatt McKinney, 21, of Manhattan, Devon Wenger, 20, of Manhattan, and Brayden Strine, 21, of Manhattan, as victims when they reported an unknown suspect entered their apartment at approximately 3:10 AM and took an Xbox 1, 2 Xbox 1 controllers, and $415.00 in currency. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $895.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Those with information about crimes in our area are encouraged to contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.