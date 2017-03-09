Meet the Makers at Flint Hills Discovery Center

March 20 through 24, Flint Hills Discovery Center will be opening its doors free of charge to the public to watch and interact with local artisans who will be performing their craft live. This event series, titled Meet the Makers, will give the comm unity a first-hand look at how different works of art are formed and introduce them to the faces behind the pieces.

“The Flint Hills are full of creative artists and craftspeople who frequently draw inspiration from the land,” said Stephen Bridenstine, FHDC Public Program Coordinator. “The Meet the Makers series is the perfect opportunity to meet local talent and see how they work up close.”

Live demonstrations will take place Monday through Friday, 10am to 5pm and will include crafts like glass painting, woodturning and Henna body art, among others.

“What a great idea, to bring people together to share art, conversation and our love of the Flint Hills,” said Laura Mead, an artisan who will be making her signature polymer clay jewelry during the event.

To learn more about Meet the Makers, visit flinthillsdiscovery.org or call 785.587.2726.

Please note: This event is free and open to the public and takes place in the FHDC atrium. Those wishing to explore the exhibits beyond the atrium are required to pay a general admission fee.