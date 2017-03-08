The Magic Flute at McCain Thursday – Sunday

Mozart’s last opera is set in a mythical land between the sun and the moon. In this amusing tale, the young and sensible Prince Tamino travels to the temple of the Sarast ro to save Pamina. Along his magical journey he meets the comical Papageno, the three muses, the spirits, and the fabled Queen of the Night. Tamino gets through one hurdle after another with the help of an enchanted flute.

Thursday, Friday, and Saturday performances will be at 7:30 pm with a Sunday matinee performance at 2:30 pm.

Cost to attend is $14 for children and KSU students, $17.50 for KSU employees, senior citizens, and military, and $19.50 for the general public.