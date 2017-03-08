Students young, old celebrate Read Across America

Students of the Flint Hills Job Corps read to youth of the Manhattan and Junction City communities Mar. 2 in honor of Read Across America and Dr. Suess’ birthday.

The FHJCC students are part of the Youth2Youth program, a non-violence campaign, started by the National Job Corps Association. Students held a fundraiser on center throughout the week, where staff were able to make monetary or book donations. More books were purchased with the monetary donations, and students were able to donate them to two Head Start programs in Manhattan and to second grade classrooms of the Washington Elementary School.

The students read Dr. Suess classics such as “And to Think I Saw it on Mulberry Street” and “One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish.”

Students and staff of FHJCC hope to continue the tradition and expand to more classrooms throughout Manhattan and Junction City.

Job Corps is a tuition-free training and education program that connects young men and women with skills and educational opportunities to establish real careers.