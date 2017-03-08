Riley County Arrests March 8

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

MANHATTAN, KAN. –

Officers filed a report for criminal threat in the 2000 block of Little Kitten Ave. on March 7, 2017 at approximately 8:20 AM. Officers listed Stoneybrook Retirement Home as the victim when they reported that an unknown suspect called Stoneybrook claiming to have placed 3 bombs outside the facility. Officers at the scene were able to quickly determine there was no danger to Stoneybrook or to the community at large. No further calls have been reported at this time. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for theft by deception in the 700 block of Sunset Ave. on March 7, 2017 at approximately 3:35 PM. Officers listed Deante Mitchell, 24, of Manhattan, as the victim when it was discovered the vehicle he purchased from a known suspect was stolen. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $5,500.00.

Brandon Bell, 19, of Fort Riley, Kansas, was arrested in the 200 block of Custer Ave. on Fort Riley, Kansas, on March 7, 2017 at approximately 4:25 PM. Bell was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for aggravated sexual battery. Bell’s bond was set at $10,000.00. Bell was not confined at the time of this report.

Jason Gee, 40, of Wamego, Kansas, was arrested in the 300 block of N. Park St. in Ogden, Kansas, on March 7, 2017 at approximately 7:35 PM. Gee was arrested 2 Riley County District Court warrants for probation violation. Gee’s total bond was set at $10,000.00, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Rodney Roberts, 49, of Ogden, Kansas, was arrested in the 100 block of Ninth St. in Ogden, Kansas on March 7, 2017 at approximately 9:05 PM. Roberts was arrested on 4 Riley County District Court warrants for probation violation. Roberts’ total bond was set at $9,500.00, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

